0
Wednesday 31 July 2024 - 01:13

US Anti-Muslim Incidents Surge 70% in First Half of 2024 amid Gaza War

Story Code : 1150987
US Anti-Muslim Incidents Surge 70% in First Half of 2024 amid Gaza War
Human rights advocates have noted a global increase in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian bias, and antisemitism since the eruption of the Israeli genocidal war in Gaza in October, which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and a severe humanitarian crisis.

CAIR recorded 4,951 complaints of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian incidents in the first six months of 2024, a significant rise compared to the same period in 2023. The majority of these complaints involved immigration and asylum issues, employment discrimination, education discrimination, and hate crimes.

In 2023, CAIR documented a total of 8,061 complaints for the entire year, with approximately 3,600 occurring in the last three months following the outbreak of the war.

The US has seen several alarming incidents in the past nine months, including the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian-American child in Illinois in October, the stabbing of a Palestinian-American man in Texas in February, the shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont in November, and the attempted drowning of a 3-year-old Palestinian-American girl in May.

Numerous protests have taken place across the US, Israel's key ally, opposing the war in Gaza since October. CAIR's report highlighted the crackdown by police and university authorities on pro-Palestinian protests and encampments on campuses.

The Gaza health ministry reports that Israel's military assault on the besieged enclave has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, displaced nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, caused a hunger crisis, and led to allegations of genocide, which Israel denies.

CAIR compiles its data by reviewing public statements and videos, as well as reports from public calls, emails, and an online complaint system. The organization also contacts individuals whose incidents are reported by the media.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
31 July 2024
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
31 July 2024
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
31 July 2024
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
30 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
30 July 2024
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
30 July 2024
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
30 July 2024
10,000 Students, 400 Teachers Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza
10,000 Students, 400 Teachers Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza
30 July 2024
US Senator Makes False Claim against Iran Nuclear Program
US Senator Makes False Claim against Iran Nuclear Program
30 July 2024
Iran’s New President Warns Israel against Attacking Lebanon
Iran’s New President Warns Israel against Attacking Lebanon
30 July 2024
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns ’Israel’ of Severe Consequences Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns ’Israel’ of Severe Consequences Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon
30 July 2024
Most Americans Want Biden to Resign Now: Poll
Most Americans Want Biden to Resign Now: Poll
29 July 2024