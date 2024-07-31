US Anti-Muslim Incidents Surge 70% in First Half of 2024 amid Gaza War

Islam Times - Anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian incidents in the United States surged by 70% in the first half of 2024, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Human rights advocates have noted a global increase in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian bias, and antisemitism since the eruption of the Israeli genocidal war in Gaza in October, which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and a severe humanitarian crisis.CAIR recorded 4,951 complaints of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian incidents in the first six months of 2024, a significant rise compared to the same period in 2023. The majority of these complaints involved immigration and asylum issues, employment discrimination, education discrimination, and hate crimes.In 2023, CAIR documented a total of 8,061 complaints for the entire year, with approximately 3,600 occurring in the last three months following the outbreak of the war.The US has seen several alarming incidents in the past nine months, including the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian-American child in Illinois in October, the stabbing of a Palestinian-American man in Texas in February, the shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont in November, and the attempted drowning of a 3-year-old Palestinian-American girl in May.Numerous protests have taken place across the US, Israel's key ally, opposing the war in Gaza since October. CAIR's report highlighted the crackdown by police and university authorities on pro-Palestinian protests and encampments on campuses.The Gaza health ministry reports that Israel's military assault on the besieged enclave has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, displaced nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, caused a hunger crisis, and led to allegations of genocide, which Israel denies.CAIR compiles its data by reviewing public statements and videos, as well as reports from public calls, emails, and an online complaint system. The organization also contacts individuals whose incidents are reported by the media.