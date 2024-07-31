US Imposes New Missile, Drone-Related Sanctions on Iran

Islam Times - The United States has imposed new sanctions on people and entities it claims have been involved in procurement of components to Iran for use in its missile and drone program.

The sanctions issued by the US the Treasury Department on Tuesday targeted five individuals and seven entities based in Iran, China, and Hong Kong.The Treasury Department claimed in a statement that those sanctioned have been providing devices like accelerometers and gyroscopes to Iran to facilitate its manufacturing of missiles and drones.Iran has in the past dismissed missile and drone-related sanctions imposed by the US as useless, saying that its ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle program is completely home-grown as relies on domestic resources.Iranian authorities say the country’s missiles and drones are aimed at bolstering its defense capacities while insisting they are not a threat to any country in the region.The US and allies in Europe have used unfounded accusations that Iran has been supplying drones to Russia for the ongoing war in Ukraine to impose sanctions on Tehran.They have also claimed that Iran is planning to supply missiles to Russia for the same purpose without providing any evidence.Iran has denied it has provided any drones to Russia for the war in Ukraine.