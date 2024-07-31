Russia Reacts to Israel’s Strikes on Lebanon

Islam Times - The Russian Foreign Ministry has reacted to the Israeli regime's latest strike on Lebanese soil that led to the killing and injury of several people.

Israel’s strikes on Lebanon constitute a flagrant violation of international law, the Russian foreign ministry told TASS."This is a blatant violation of international law," the ministry said.Local sources in Lebanon reported that several people were killed and injured following an attack conducted by the regime of Tel Aviv on Beirut on Tuesday night.Lebanese media sources announced that 2 people were martyred and several others were injured following the Zionists' attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut.Buildings and vehicles at the scene of the attack were also severely damaged, the reports added.The official Lebanese news agency reported that the Israeli attack was carried out by a drone and 3 missiles.Earlier on Tuesday night, local media in Lebanon reported that a powerful explosion had been heard in Dahieh district in the south of the country.Israeli warplanes targeted the Hart Hraik area in the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to the reports.Al Mayadeen reporter reported that Bahman hospital was damaged in Israeli aerial aggression on southern Beirut.