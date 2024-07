Islam Times - Several people were killed and injured following a drone attack on the positions of Iraqi PMU in Babil province.

One person was killed and several others were injured in a drone attack on ammunition depots belonging to the Hashd al-Shaabi forces in Iraq's Babil province early on Wednesday.Local sources say that four loud explosions were heard after the drone attack.The Iraqi authorities have not yet released any details about the incident and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet.