0
Wednesday 31 July 2024 - 01:30

Hashd al Shabi Chairman Visits Ain al-Asad Airbase

Story Code : 1150996
Hashd al Shabi Chairman Visits Ain al-Asad Airbase
Falih Al-Fayyadh on his visit to Ain al-Asad airbase met with several security commanders of Anbar Province of Iraq.

His visit was an inspection visit to the base to see the level of the preparedness of th units stationed there.

Ain al-Asad is an airbase in the west of Iraq and one of the most important which houses the American soldiers.

On July 26, this base was hit by two rockets.

Resistance groups based in Iraq have repeatedly hit US bases on Iraqi and Syrian territories with missiles and drones over the past weeks in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

The groups are also outraged at the US military presence in the region, which they see as a source of instability, as well as Washington’s support for the Israeli regime in its ongoing war on Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
31 July 2024
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
31 July 2024
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
31 July 2024
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
30 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
30 July 2024
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
30 July 2024
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
30 July 2024
10,000 Students, 400 Teachers Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza
10,000 Students, 400 Teachers Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza
30 July 2024
US Senator Makes False Claim against Iran Nuclear Program
US Senator Makes False Claim against Iran Nuclear Program
30 July 2024
Iran’s New President Warns Israel against Attacking Lebanon
Iran’s New President Warns Israel against Attacking Lebanon
30 July 2024
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns ’Israel’ of Severe Consequences Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Warns ’Israel’ of Severe Consequences Amid Rising Tensions in Lebanon
30 July 2024
Most Americans Want Biden to Resign Now: Poll
Most Americans Want Biden to Resign Now: Poll
29 July 2024