US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv

Islam Times - The United States provided a new arms package to Ukraine, which includes interceptor missiles, HIMARS, and artillery munitions, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby announced.

The new aid package, worth $200 million, will also include mortar shells, and munitions for Javelin and other anti-tank systems, TASS reported, citing the US official.Furthermore, the Pentagon will provide an additional security aid package, "aimed at reinforcement of Ukraine’s long-term defense capabilities."This package will include equipment for support for Ukraine’s air defense, long-range weapons, and anti-tank weapons, as well as maintenance of the equipment, previously shipped by the United States.Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly underscored that shipments of new weapons to Ukraine will not change the situation at the frontline, and will only prolong the conflict instead.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Kyiv will become a legitimate target for Russia.