Wednesday 31 July 2024 - 01:34

Pakistan's Premier Sharif Reportedly Cancels Iran Visit

Sources said that doctors have advised Shehbaz Sharif to take rest and avoid traveling.

Sharif was scheduled to visit Tehran on Tuesday to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

The reports added that Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar will lead the Pakistan delegation at the inauguration of the President-elect of Iran.

The visit attests to the commitment of the two countries to strengthen leadership-level engagement and bilateral cooperation.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the presidential decree of the newly-elected president of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian in a ceremony on Sunday.

The endorsement ceremony of president-elect Pezeshkian was held on Sunday morning, in the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other Iranian and foreign officials.

The swearing-in ceremony of Pezeshkian will be held in the parliament on July 30.
