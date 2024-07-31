0
Biden’s Withdrawal from Pres. Race First Coup in US History

"They [the Democrats] staged a coup against the president of the United States. They went to him and told him: 'You are leaving. You are way down in the poll'," Donald Trump told Fox News, according to TASS.

The former head of state added that this "was a coup, the first one of the presidents of the United States."

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state’s top office.
