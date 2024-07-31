Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran

Islam Times - The chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh was martyred in Tehran early on Wednesday.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran, according to a statement released by the IRGC."With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the statement reads.Further investigation into the incident is underway.