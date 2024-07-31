Yemen’s Ansarullah Condemns Assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran

Islam Times - The Yemeni Ansarullah movement condemned the assassination of the head of the political bureau of the Hamas resistance movement, Ismail Haniyeh, as a violation of international laws.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ansarullah condemned the “crime of assassination” of Haniyeh in Tehran, describing the late figure as a brother.The Yemeni movement denounced the assassination as a “terrorist crime in violation of international laws”.The IRGC announced in a statement on Wednesday morning that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed when their residence in the Iranian capital was hit in an attack.The statement said the attack is under investigation and the results will be announced later in the day.The Palestinian resistance leader was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.