Wednesday 31 July 2024 - 08:49

Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity

Story Code : 1151092
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
In response to the assassination of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran, Pezeshkian wrote on X: “Today, dear Iran is mourning the martyrdom of the brave leader of the Palestinian Resistance Ismail Haniyeh.”

“Yesterday I raised his victorious hand and today I have to carry his coffin on my shoulders,” he added.

Pezeshkian further stated “The bond between the two proud nations of Iran and Palestine will be stronger than before, and the path of resistance and defense of the oppressed will be followed stronger than ever.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its territorial integrity and honor and would make the terrorist occupiers regret their cowardly action,” Pezeshkian stressed.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran, according to a statement released by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards.

Commenting on the incident, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani said that an investigation into the details of this incident by the relevant institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran is underway.
