0
Wednesday 31 July 2024 - 08:57

Kamala Harris May Name Her Running Mate on August 5

Story Code : 1151098
Kamala Harris May Name Her Running Mate on August 5
According to its sources, Harris might announce her vice presidential candidate ahead of her trip to several US states. The name of her vice presidential pick has not been disclosed.

Earlier on Tuesday, reporters asked Harris if she has already chosen her vice presidential candidate, to which she replied in a negative, TASS reported.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorsed Harris for the state's top office.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
31 July 2024
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
31 July 2024
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
31 July 2024
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
31 July 2024
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
31 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
31 July 2024
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
31 July 2024
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
31 July 2024
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
30 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
30 July 2024
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
30 July 2024
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
30 July 2024