UN Voices Grave Concern over Israeli Strike in Beirut Suburb

Islam Times - The UN expressed grave concern on Tuesday following an Israeli strike on a densely populated suburb of Beirut, which resulted in at least three deaths and 74 injuries.

"As we await further clarity on the circumstances, we again urge the parties to exercise maximum restraint and call on all concerned to avoid any further escalation," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary General, said in a statement."All parties must comply with their obligations under international law. The parties must urgently recommit to the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and immediately return to a cessation of hostilities," the statement added.Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli regime's military struck southern Beirut, aiming to target a senior Hezbollah commander in retaliation for an attack on Saturday on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.While Israel blamed Hezbollah for Saturday’s attack, the Lebanese resistance group denied any responsibility.The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that at least three people were killed in the Israeli strike on Beirut, with 74 others injured.