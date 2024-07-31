Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei warned the Zionist regime that it will receive a “harsh punishment” for the assassination of the political bureau of the Hamas resistance movement, Ismail Haniyeh.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution issued a message on Wednesday following the martyrdom of Haniyeh in Tehran.Ayatollah Khamenei offered his condolences to the Islamic Ummah, the resistance front, and the Palestinian nation on the martyrdom of the “valiant leader and the prominent mujahid”.“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime, with this measure, prepared the ground for a harsh punishment for itself,” the Leader stated.“We consider blood revenge for him (Haniyeh), who was martyred inside the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as our duty,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in a special residence in northern Tehran after being hit by an aerial projectile in the early hours of Wednesday, July 31.The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the attack is under investigation and the results will be announced later.The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the blood of Haniyeh won’t be wasted and will strengthen the deep and inseparable bonds between Iran and Palestine.