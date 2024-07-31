0
Wednesday 31 July 2024 - 20:52

Venezuelan Defense Minister: West Aiming for a Coup

Story Code : 1151217
Venezuelan Defense Minister: West Aiming for a Coup
He accused Western-backed opposition groups of inciting unrest and condemned the post-election rioting.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Padrino Lopez stated that the demonstrators were engaging in "acts of sabotage" and had destroyed official buildings, including electoral centers and offices of the National Electoral Council [CNE].

He emphasized that these actions were supported by North American imperialism and its allies.

The minister noted that the anti-Maduro protesters' efforts were part of a broader international effort to discredit the Venezuelan election, claiming that hundreds of millions of dollars were being invested in this campaign.

Despite this, he assured that any coup attempts would be thwarted and called for dialogue, urging political forces to adhere to Venezuelan laws and follow the path of democracy.

Padrino Lopez also highlighted the Venezuelan people's civility during the election and criticized the opposition for continually alleging fraud. He warned that history has shown that violence does not lead to positive outcomes.

According to CNN, with 80% of ballots counted, Maduro secured over 51% of the vote, defeating his rival Edmundo Gonzalez, who garnered 44%. Gonzalez's supporters have taken to the streets, denouncing alleged vote rigging

In response to the accusations of fraud, President Maduro mocked the opposition for consistently alleging fraud in every election.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
31 July 2024
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
31 July 2024
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
31 July 2024
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
31 July 2024
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
31 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
31 July 2024
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
31 July 2024
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
31 July 2024
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
30 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
30 July 2024
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
30 July 2024
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
30 July 2024