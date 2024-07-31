0
Wednesday 31 July 2024 - 21:05

Funeral of Haniyeh to Be Held in Tehran

Story Code : 1151222
Funeral of Haniyeh to Be Held in Tehran
The funeral service of the Hamas chief will be held in the Iranian capital probably on Thursday, August 1.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in a special residence in northern Tehran after being hit by an aerial projectile in the early hours of Wednesday, July 31.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said the attack is under investigation and the results will be announced later.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the blood of Haniyeh won’t be wasted and will strengthen the deep and inseparable bonds between Iran and Palestine.
