Wednesday 31 July 2024 - 21:07

Israel Intensifies Gaza Attacks Following ICJ Ruling: UN Experts

UN experts have issued a statement urging Israel to comply with a recent ICJ ruling, emphasizing that "Israel must stop acting as if uniquely above the law."

The experts stated, "Since the Court ruling on 19 July, Israel has intensified attacks on the civilian population in Gaza and their natural resources."

Three days after the ICJ ruling, Israeli ground forces initiated a nine-day invasion of eastern Khan Younis, resulting in 255 deaths, according to Gaza officials.

Satellite images indicate that the Israeli military recently destroyed the Canada Water Well in Rafah, one of several water sources that Palestinian officials claim have been targeted this month.

The UN experts have called for an arms embargo on Israel and "targeted sanctions on Israeli individuals and entities involved in illegal occupation and racial segregation and apartheid policies."

An Israeli bombing in Abasan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis, killed one person and injured four others.

Following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from a nine-day offensive in eastern Khan Younis, the bodies of 42 Palestinians were recovered, as reported by the Anadolu news agency.

Earlier reports indicated that Gaza officials counted 255 fatalities, around 300 injuries, and 31 missing persons after the ground invasion. Efforts to rescue the wounded were reportedly obstructed by Israeli forces.

Gaza’s Media Office condemned the Israeli atrocities, stating, "We condemn in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation’s horrific massacre against civilians and displaced persons in the east of the Khan Younis governorate," and urged the international community to pressure Israel to halt what they described as "the crime of genocide" against Palestinians.

At least 39,400 people have been killed and 90,996 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza.
