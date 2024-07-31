0
Wednesday 31 July 2024 - 21:09

Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iraq’s Hospitality in Arbaeen Season

Story Code : 1151224
Ayatollah Khamenei Lauds Iraq’s Hospitality in Arbaeen Season
During the meeting, the Leader expressed his gratitude for the efforts and hard work of the people and government of Iraq in facilitating the successful and magnificent Arbaeen Walk, an event anticipated to attract tens of millions of participants.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that pursuing the work-related cases between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq and bringing them to fruition should be a priority for the relations between the two countries in this new period.

In reference to the report from the Iraqi prime minister concerning the elaborate and secure preparations for the Arbaeen procession, Ayatollah Khamenei stated, “The generous hospitality of the Iraqi people towards the vast number of Arbaeen pilgrims, as well as the efforts of the Iraqi government and officials to ensure the security of this great event, is a very important and amazing matter.”

The Leader also emphasized the importance of diligently following up on the agreements and documents signed between Iran and Iraq during Martyr Raisi’s presidency, stressing that these issues need to be implemented in the current period. Furthermore, he added that both sides need to accelerate the implementation of the agreements, Khamenei.ir reported.

The Leader also expressed satisfaction with the actions taken by Al-Sudani's government to address Iraq's problems. He also praised the existing coordination and cooperation among Iraq's political factions, emphasizing the importance of continuing these efforts.

For his part, the Iraqi premier congratulated Iran on the successful presidential elections and the victory of Pezeshkian. He expressed hope that the agreements between Iran and Iraq would be implemented in this new period.

While thanking the Islamic Republic of Iran for its stance regarding the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza, the Iraqi prime minister remarked, “The Zionist regime has transgressed all international and humanitarian red lines. The position of both the Iraqi people and government regarding these crimes remains steadfast and resolute. The Iraqi government maintains ongoing communication with countries that share a common stance.”

During the meeting, Al-Sudani presented a report on the efforts of the Iraqi government's initiatives to ensure a magnificent and secure Arbaeen Walk. He emphasized that this grand procession serves as an opportunity to adopt stances against the crimes committed by the Zionist regime and to familiarize Muslims, especially the youth, with the principles and teachings of Imam Hussein's (AS) uprising against oppression.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
31 July 2024
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
31 July 2024
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
31 July 2024
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
31 July 2024
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
31 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
31 July 2024
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
31 July 2024
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
31 July 2024
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
30 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
30 July 2024
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
30 July 2024
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
30 July 2024