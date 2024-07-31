Leader Admires Hezbollah for Success in Lebanese Politics

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei described the supports that the Resistance draws from various Lebanese factions as a testimony to Hezbollah's success in the Lebanese politics.

Ayatollah Khamenei had a meeting with the Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Naim Qassem, in Tehran on Tuesday.During the meeting, the Leader described Hezbollah's policy since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood as a completely wise, sensible, and well-considered strategy. He emphasized that the continuation of this path should also remain within this framework, Khamenei.ir reported.The Leader regarded the existing coordination among various factions in Lebanon and their support for the positions and decisions of the Resistance as a testament to Hezbollah's success in the country’s political landscape.In his address to Naim Qassem, Ayatollah Khamenei stated, “Please send my regards to Mr. Seyed Hassan Nasrallah and let him know that I continuously pray for him and all the commanders and fighters of the Lebanese Resistance.”During this meeting, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Naim Qassem presented a report on the latest developments in Lebanon and the battles on the northern front of occupied Palestine.