Iran Abhors Brutal Attack on Shiites in Pakistan

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry categorically denounced an armed attack by Takfiri and extremist groups on Shiite Muslims in the Pakistani region of Parachinar, which has killed and injured dozens of people.

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, “The criminal move saddened the hearts of all Muslims and, while laying bare the oppression against the people of the mentioned region, it revealed the criminal nature of Takfiri currents and also the need for a coordinated, fundamental and firm fight against these groups.”Iran censures all forms of radicalism that have targeted the texture of the unity of the Islamic world and the brotherly and neighboring country, Pakistan, he added.The Iranian spokesman stressed the need for solidarity among all Muslim states to effectively fight against Takfiri groups, adding, “The collaboration among the regional countries for the continued battle against the perpetrators, organizers, supporters and sponsors of the terrorist moves is indispensable and inevitable.”Kanaani also appreciated the measures by the Pakistani government to deal with Takfiri and terrorist currents and reiterated that decisive efforts and moves should continue to deal with the perpetrators of recent crimes and save the lives of people in Parachinar.At least 44 people have been killed and several others wounded after militant groups stormed the Shiite-populated Parachinar district in Pakistan.