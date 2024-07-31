0
Wednesday 31 July 2024 - 21:29

Iran Abhors Brutal Attack on Shiites in Pakistan

Story Code : 1151229
Iran Abhors Brutal Attack on Shiites in Pakistan
In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, “The criminal move saddened the hearts of all Muslims and, while laying bare the oppression against the people of the mentioned region, it revealed the criminal nature of Takfiri currents and also the need for a coordinated, fundamental and firm fight against these groups.”

Iran censures all forms of radicalism that have targeted the texture of the unity of the Islamic world and the brotherly and neighboring country, Pakistan, he added.

The Iranian spokesman stressed the need for solidarity among all Muslim states to effectively fight against Takfiri groups, adding, “The collaboration among the regional countries for the continued battle against the perpetrators, organizers, supporters and sponsors of the terrorist moves is indispensable and inevitable.”

Kanaani also appreciated the measures by the Pakistani government to deal with Takfiri and terrorist currents and reiterated that decisive efforts and moves should continue to deal with the perpetrators of recent crimes and save the lives of people in Parachinar.

At least 44 people have been killed and several others wounded after militant groups stormed the Shiite-populated Parachinar district in Pakistan.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
31 July 2024
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
31 July 2024
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
31 July 2024
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
31 July 2024
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
31 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
31 July 2024
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
31 July 2024
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
31 July 2024
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
30 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
30 July 2024
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
30 July 2024
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
30 July 2024