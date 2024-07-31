Iran Observes Days of Mourning for Haniyeh

Islam Times - The government of Iran declared three days of public mourning for Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The Iranian government in a statement declared July 31, August 1 and 2 as days of public mourning for Ismail Haniyeh.It also condemned the Israeli regime’s “barbaric” assassination attack that was conducted with “special purposes” at the outset of the tenure of President Masoud Pezeshkian's administration.The assassination of Haniyeh, who was in Iran as an official guest to attend the president’s swearing-in ceremony, has violated all international laws and humanitarian norms, the statement added, denouncing the attack as a testament to the terrorist nature of the Zionist regime.Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Zionist regime that it will receive a “harsh punishment” for the assassination of Haniyeh.Haniyeh was martyred in a special residence in northern Tehran after being hit by an aerial projectile in the early hours of Wednesday, July 31.