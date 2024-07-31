0
Wednesday 31 July 2024 - 21:40

Wildfires Rage in Spain As Heatwave Peaks

Story Code : 1151233
Wildfires Rage in Spain As Heatwave Peaks
A blaze in Benasau in the eastern region of Valencia forced emergency services to remove several hundred villagers from their homes as a precaution when it broke out in nearby hills, Reuters reported.

Firefighters said the "fire is evolving favorably" following all-night efforts.

Another one, in the province of Cuenca more inland, has burnt through more than 1,500 hectares of vegetation since Tuesday. Both blazes have been qualified as severe.

Weather service AEMET predicted maximum temperatures of 43-44 degrees Celsius (109.4-111.2°F) in parts of the country on Wednesday, which is expected to be the peak day of a heatwave, while the interior ministry warned of very high or extreme risk of wildfires across Spain.

AEMET said that the Barcelona-Fabra observatory in the northeastern region of Catalonia registered an all-time high temperature of 40 C on Tuesday, beating its previous record of 39.8 C (103.64°F) set in July 1982.

This is the third heatwave in Spain over the last two weeks.

Rising global temperatures due to climate change have also contributed to more frequent wildfires elsewhere - from China to Canada. In Europe, they are also raging in the Balkans region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
31 July 2024
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
31 July 2024
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
31 July 2024
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
31 July 2024
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
31 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
31 July 2024
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
31 July 2024
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
31 July 2024
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
30 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
30 July 2024
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
30 July 2024
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
30 July 2024