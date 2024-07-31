0
Wednesday 31 July 2024 - 21:45

Russia Condemns Assassination of Hamas Chief in Tehran

Story Code : 1151234
Citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia Today reported that Moscow has "strongly condemns this attack, as it resulted in the death of Haniyah."

"Such actions are aimed against attempts to establish peace in the region and can significantly destabilize the already tense situation," Peskov emphasized.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry had already released a statement condemning the attack, adding that it is "obvious that those who organized this political assassination understood that these actions were fraught with dangerous consequences for the entire region."

The ministry stressed that there is no doubt that Haniyah’s murder will have an extremely negative impact on future indirect contacts between Hamas and Israel, and called on all parties involved to exercise restraint and avoid any steps that could dramatically worsen the security situation in the region and lead to a large-scale military confrontation.

Russia’s embassy in Tehran has also expressed shock at the "cynical murder" of Haniyah, calling it an "unacceptable political crime" that will escalate tensions in the Middle East and negatively impact negotiations to end hostilities in Gaza.

Haniyah’s assassination has also been condemned by other countries including Turkey, Jordan, Qatar, and Malaysia, with many describing it as a blatant violation of international and humanitarian laws and warning that it could lead to a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Tehran, meanwhile, has vowed to avenge the Hamas leader’s killing, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowing to defend the country’s "territorial integrity, dignity, honor, and pride" and promising to "make the terrorist occupiers regret their cowardly act."

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei warned the Zionist regime that it will receive a “harsh punishment” for the assassination of the political bureau of the Hamas resistance movement.
