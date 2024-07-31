0
Wednesday 31 July 2024 - 21:46

Russia Sees No Basis for Strategic Stability Dialogue with US: Diplomat

Story Code : 1151235
Russia Sees No Basis for Strategic Stability Dialogue with US: Diplomat
"As for paving the way for Russia-US dialogue on strategic stability and arms control, it’s crucial for Washington to abandon - not in words, but in practice - its insane policy of trying to undermine our national security, maintaining confrontation with Russia and inflicting ‘a strategic defeat’ on our country, as well as its defiant disregard for Russia’s interests. Furthermore, any potential discussions on the issue must be comprehensive, focusing on resolving key security issues such as NATO’s aggressive eastward expansion. At this point, we see neither any real interest from Washington to engage in dialogue nor any reason to launch it," the diplomat pointed out, TASS reported.

She also pointed to statements by Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Mallory Stewart, who had said that Russia linked the resumption of arms control dialogue with the need for the US to end its support for Kiev. "Such an interpretation of Russia’s positions appears to be at minimum oversimplified and one-sided. It’s more than just about Ukraine," Zakharova went on to say.

"First of all, Stewart tried to shift the responsibility for the collapse of the arms control system to Russia. However, when she was reminded of the US’ withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, she immediately changed her tune, claiming that such accusations would lead nowhere, so they’re better put aside," Zakharova stressed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also noted that it was the US that pulled out of the Open Skies Treaty and refused to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. In addition, Washington and its NATO allies sought to use the post-Soviet space for their own political and military purposes at the expense of Russia’s core security interests. "And when they faced resistance, they unleashed a hybrid war, seeking to inflict ‘a strategic defeat’ on our country on the battlefield," Zakharova emphasized.

She warned that such actions might lead to a direct clash between nuclear powers.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
31 July 2024
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
31 July 2024
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
31 July 2024
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
31 July 2024
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
31 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
31 July 2024
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
31 July 2024
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
31 July 2024
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
30 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
30 July 2024
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
30 July 2024
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
30 July 2024