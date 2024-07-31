0
Wednesday 31 July 2024 - 21:48

Erdogan Calls Assassination of Hamas Leader A Despicable Attempt to Undermine Palestinian Cause

Story Code : 1151236
Erdogan Calls Assassination of Hamas Leader A Despicable Attempt to Undermine Palestinian Cause
"I strongly condemn and curse the treacherous assassination carried out in Tehran against Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh," Erdogan stated on X.

Erdogan labeled the attack as a "despicable attempt to undermine the Palestinian Cause, the glorious resistance of Gaza, and the rightful struggle of our Palestinian brothers, aiming to demoralize, intimidate, and suppress them," according to Anadolu.

He drew parallels between this assassination and previous attacks on Palestinian figures such as Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and Abdul Aziz al-Rantisi, asserting that "Zionist barbarism will once again fail to achieve its goals."

Erdogan urged the Islamic world to unite in ending the oppression in Gaza and reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to supporting the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state with East Al-Quds as its capital.

He concluded with a prayer for Haniyeh, offering condolences to his family and the Palestinian people.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
31 July 2024
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
31 July 2024
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
31 July 2024
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
31 July 2024
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
31 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
31 July 2024
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
31 July 2024
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
31 July 2024
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
30 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
Ayatollah Khamenei Receives Palestinian Resistance Leaders, Int’l Officials
30 July 2024
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer
30 July 2024
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
“Israel” Disintegrating: Riot at Military Prison HQ amid Anger over Arrest of Guards
30 July 2024