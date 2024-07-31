Erdogan Calls Assassination of Hamas Leader A Despicable Attempt to Undermine Palestinian Cause

Islam Times - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, calling it a treacherous act aimed at undermining the Palestinian cause.

"I strongly condemn and curse the treacherous assassination carried out in Tehran against Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh," Erdogan stated on X.Erdogan labeled the attack as a "despicable attempt to undermine the Palestinian Cause, the glorious resistance of Gaza, and the rightful struggle of our Palestinian brothers, aiming to demoralize, intimidate, and suppress them," according to Anadolu.He drew parallels between this assassination and previous attacks on Palestinian figures such as Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and Abdul Aziz al-Rantisi, asserting that "Zionist barbarism will once again fail to achieve its goals."Erdogan urged the Islamic world to unite in ending the oppression in Gaza and reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to supporting the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state with East Al-Quds as its capital.He concluded with a prayer for Haniyeh, offering condolences to his family and the Palestinian people.