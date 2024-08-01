0
Thursday 1 August 2024 - 01:22

Sudan’s Military Says Its Top Commander Survived A Drone Strike That Killed 5 at An Army Ceremony

Story Code : 1151240
Sudan’s Military Says Its Top Commander Survived A Drone Strike That Killed 5 at An Army Ceremony
The military said in a statement that the attack by two drones took place in Gebeit, a town in eastern Sudan, after the ceremony was concluded. Military chief Burhan, who was attending, was not hurt, according to Lt. Col. Hassan Ibrahim, from the military spokesman’s office, AP reported.

Sudan has been torn by war for more than a year between the military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces.

With righting in the capital, Khartoum, the military and government leadership largely operates out of eastern Sudan near the Red Sea Coast.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar
Israel Intensifies Gaza Attacks Following ICJ Ruling: UN Experts
Israel Intensifies Gaza Attacks Following ICJ Ruling: UN Experts
31 July 2024
Venezuelan Defense Minister: West Aiming for a Coup
Venezuelan Defense Minister: West Aiming for a Coup
31 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
31 July 2024
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
31 July 2024
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
31 July 2024
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
31 July 2024
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
31 July 2024
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
31 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
31 July 2024
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
31 July 2024
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
31 July 2024
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
30 July 2024