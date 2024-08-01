Ayatollah Khamenei to Lead Ritual Prayers at Funeral of Haniyeh

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will perform the ritual Salat al-Mayyit (prayer for the deceased) at the funeral of the late head of political bureau of the Hamas resistance movement, Ismail Haniyeh.

Ayatollah Khamenei is planned to lead the prayers at the funeral service of Ismail Haniyeh at the University of Tehran at 8:30am local time on Thursday, August 1.The government of Iran has declared three days of public mourning for the Hamas chief, who was assassinated in Tehran in the wee hours of Wednesday.Ayatollah Khamenei has warned the Zionist regime that it will receive a “harsh punishment” for the assassination of Haniyeh.Haniyeh was martyred in a special residence in northern Tehran after being hit by an aerial projectile in the early hours of Wednesday, July 31.