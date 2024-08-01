Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar

Islam Times - Qatari sources reported that the funeral of martyr Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political office will be held in Doha on Friday.

The people of Tehran will also hold a rally on Wednesday in Tehran's Palestine Square at 5:00 PM local time following the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political office of Hamas.Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.They were killed after their residence was hit, the public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.The reasons behind the attack are under investigation and the details will be released later, the statement read.Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (July 30).