0
Thursday 1 August 2024 - 01:31

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar

Story Code : 1151242
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar
The people of Tehran will also hold a rally on Wednesday in Tehran's Palestine Square at 5:00 PM local time following the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political office of Hamas.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

They were killed after their residence was hit, the public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.

The reasons behind the attack are under investigation and the details will be released later, the statement read.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (July 30).
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar
Israel Intensifies Gaza Attacks Following ICJ Ruling: UN Experts
Israel Intensifies Gaza Attacks Following ICJ Ruling: UN Experts
31 July 2024
Venezuelan Defense Minister: West Aiming for a Coup
Venezuelan Defense Minister: West Aiming for a Coup
31 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
31 July 2024
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
31 July 2024
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
31 July 2024
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
31 July 2024
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
31 July 2024
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
31 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
Ayatollah Khamenei Denounces Sacrilege against Jesus Christ
31 July 2024
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
Hamas: Netanyahu Keeps Stalling Gaza Truce Deal with New Terms
31 July 2024
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations
31 July 2024
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
Philippine Campuses Join Global Call for Israeli Boycott over War in Gaza
30 July 2024