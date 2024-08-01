Iraq Condemns US Attack on PMU Forces

Islam Times - Iraq has condemned a United States Tuesday attack on the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) base in Babil province.

An Iraqi military spokesman said that the US-led military coalition committed a “heinous crime” by targeting security sites south of Baghdad and that the attack was a serious violation of the coalition’s mission and mandate, Middle East Monitor website reported.Iraqi police and medical sources said that the strike inside a base south of Baghdad used by Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) killed four members of the Resistance group which is part of the Iraqi armed forces.The Iraqi government has called on the US troops to leave its territory, something that the US troops have so far refused to do.The Iraqi parliament has passed a legislation demanding the US troops to withdraw from Iraq.