World Reacts to Martyrdom of Hamas Leader in Tehran

Islam Times - Different states and Resistance groups have reacted to the assassination of the chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh was martyred in Tehran early on Wednesday.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran, according to a statement released by the IRGC."With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the combatants of the Resistance Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning (Wednesday) the residence of Mr. Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the statement reads.Further investigation into the incident is underway.Mousa Abu Marzook, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, has vowed to take revenge for the martyrdom of the chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance movement Ismail Haniyeh.The Hamas official stressed that the cowardly assassination of Haniyeh will not go unanswered.Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.In a message on Wednesday morning, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution extended condolences over the martyrdom of the Hamas leader."With this action, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime prepared the ground for a harsh punishment for itself," he stressed.Iran considers its duty to take revenge for the assassination of Haniyeh who was martyred in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Leader added.Martyr Haniyeh dedicated his precious life for many years to the Resistance and was ready for martyrdom, and he had sacrificed his children and people in this way, the Leader said.Ayatollah Khamenei offered his condolences to the Islamic Ummah, to the Resistance Front, to the brave and proud nation of Palestine, and especially to the family of Martyr Haniyeh and one of his companions who was martyred along with him.Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani has reacted to the martyrdom of the chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh was martyred in Tehran.In his remarks on Wednesday morning, Kan'ani expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh to the proud nation of Palestine, the Hamas movement, and all Palestinian Resistance groups, as well as all Resistance movements and nations and countries supporting the Palestinian cause.The investigation into the details of this incident by the relevant institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran is underway, he said.The martyrdom of brother Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran will strengthen the deep and unbreakable bond between the Islamic Republic of Iran and dear Palestine and the Resistance, he stressed.Reacting to the assassination of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the country would defend its territorial integrity and dignity.Today, dear Iran is mourning the martyrdom of the brave leader of the Palestinian Resistance Ismail Haniyeh, the Iranian wrote on X social media platform on Wednesday morning.Yesterday I raised his victorious hand and today I have to carry his coffin on my shoulders, he added."The bond between the two proud nations of Iran and Palestine will be stronger than before, and the path of resistance and defense of the oppressed will be followed stronger than ever."The Islamic Republic of Iran will defend its territorial integrity and honor and would make the terrorist occupiers regret their cowardly action, Pezeshkian stressed.The United States has reacted to the martyrdom of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.The White House announced that it is informed of the reports about the assassination of Haniyeh but refuses to make further comments on this issue.Yemen’s Supreme Political Council chairman Mahdi Al-Mashat announced the Zionist enemy and the US should take responsibility for expanding the field of conflicts and assassinations of the Resistance commanders.Yemen’s Supreme Political Council chairman announced three days of public mourning in this country and flew the country's flags to half-mast.He considered the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh as a great loss for the Palestinian nation and the entire Muslim nation.He condemned the crime of the Zionist regime which has suffered isolation and confusion as a result of its scandalous failures in all fields since October 7.He stated that this country will continue to stand by the Hamas movement and other Resistance Axis groups as before.President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, calling it “treacherous” and sending his condolences to Palestine and Haniyeh’s family.“This assassination aims to undermine the noble resistance of Gaza and the righteous struggle of Palestinians,” Erdoğan said in a statement on X, recalling similar attacks on several other Palestinian politicians like Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi, both co-founders of Hamas.China has strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday.Issuing a statement on Wednesday morning, the Chinese foreign ministry announced that it strongly opposes and condemns the assassination of the chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh.The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement assures the martyrdom of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh will only strengthen Resistance combatants’ resolve and intensify their defiance against the Zionist enemy.Hezbollah Resistance Movement issued a statement condoling the martyrdom of the chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh.Haniyeh was a great commander who stood against the domination of the US and the Zionist regime, the statement said.Issuing a statement on the assassination of Hamas chief Ismael Haniyeh, Yemen's Ansarullah movement considered it a clear violation of international law.Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, says the assassination of Resistance leaders of Hamas in Tehran and Beirut strengthens the anti-Israel movements in the world.Deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council wrote on his Telegram channel that Israel's attacks on the positions of Hezbollah and Hamas in Beirut and Tehran which led to the death of the high-ranking leaders of these two movements will not lead to the disappearance of the threats, but rather means the inevitable strengthening of the anti-Israeli Resistance movement in the world.This Russian official also added that the region is witnessing the most difficult periods of confrontation.Qatar has condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in the strongest terms.The assassination of Haniyeh and the criminal actions of the Zionist regime in targeting civilians in Gaza can lead the region to complete chaos, the Qatari foreign ministry said.