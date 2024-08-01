0
Thursday 1 August 2024 - 07:56

Defence Chief: US Would Help Israel Defend Itself if Hezbollah Attacks

Story Code : 1151298
"If Israel is attacked, yes, we will help Israel defend itself. We've been clear about that from the very beginning. But again, we don't want to see that happen," US defense chief told reporters in the Philippines.

Austin said he does not believe "a fight is inevitable," and the US wants to see "things resolved in a diplomatic fashion," Anadolu Agency reported.

The defense chief said the US remains concerned about the potential for a conflict between Israel and Lebanon to escalate into a full fight.

Hours after his remarks, an Israeli strike targeted the vicinity of Hezbollah Shura Council headquarters in Haret Hreik in the Lebanese capital.

The state-run National News Agency reported that the attack was carried out with an Israeli drone that fired three missiles into a building in Beirut’s southern suburb, destroying two floors.

The Israeli army confirmed the strike, claiming it targeted a Hezbollah commander responsible for Saturday’s missile attack that killed 12 people in the town of Druze in Majdal Shams in Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

Israel blamed Hezbollah for Saturday’s attack but the Lebanese group denied any responsibility.

Fears have grown about a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 39,300 victims since October, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.
