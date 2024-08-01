0
Thursday 1 August 2024 - 07:58

Israel Wants to Spread War to West Asia: Expert

Following coward assassination of the chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran early on Wednesday by the Israeli regime, we discussed the issue and consequences of such an unlawful terrorist act with Professor Dr. Özden Zeynep oktav Istanbul Medeniyet University Faculty of political science and international relations department.

She referred to the Mossad rule in the issue and said, "We don’t know exactly whether Mossad committed the crime by itself", adding that she believes the CIA and UK secret services have had hand in the crime. 

Oktav noted, "In my opinion, Israel wants to spread the war to the Middle East as it has not won a victory in Gaza and is getting more anxious and angry." 

She said that Israel also wants to decrease Iranian prestige, adding that a protracted war is very preferable for the United States.

Commenting on the consequences of the heinous act of Tel Aviv, OKtav said that she believes the killing of the Hamas leader would be very costly both to the United States and Israel, adding that before the elections in the United States Israel wanted to escalate the war to control Beirut and Latakia port apart from Gaza.

She criticized the US double-standards in face of terrorism and state terrorism and said the US double standards are very clear and no need to talk about it, therefore, instead of criticizing, we have to think what should be done to stop Israel's genocide in Gaza in near future.
