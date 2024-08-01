0
Al Jazeera Journalist, Cameraman Killed in Israeli Attack

The strike on Wednesday targeted a car near the Aidia area west of Gaza City, according to initial information, Al Jazeera reported.

Mohamed Moawad, Al Jazeera Arabic managing editor, said the attack targeted the crew as they were “courageously covering the events in northern Gaza”.

This was the latest assassination attack by the occupying Israeli regime after martyring Haniyeh chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah's senior commander Fuad Shokor in south of Beirut since yesterday.
