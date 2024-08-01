0
Thursday 1 August 2024 - 09:32

Ayatollah Khamenei Leads Funeral Prayers for Martyr Hanyieh

Story Code : 1151320
Ayatollah Khamenei Leads Funeral Prayers for Martyr Hanyieh
During a ceremony held at Tehran University on Thursday, Imam Khamenei paid homage to the Hamas chief and his bodyguard, identified as Wasim Abu Shaaban.

Massive crowds of Iranian mourners took part in funeral procession for the assassinated Hamas official.

Haniyeh was in the Iranian capital to attend Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, where he was accompanied by other Axis of Resistance leaders.

The details of the assassination plot aren’t known yet, but the preliminary investigation points to the direct role of the “Israeli” entity and the green light from the Joe Biden administration in Washington.

Addressing the ceremony, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the “Israeli” entity is desperate in the face of resistance fighters.

He added that Tel Aviv crimes are rooted in its inability to counter the resistance forces.

The top Iranian parliamentarian emphasized that “Israel” will commit a “strategic mistake” if it thinks that targeting the resistance front will have an impact on the ongoing developments in the region.

Qalibaf said the era of "hit and run" for the apartheid “Israel” and its main ally US has come to end.

“It is our duty to react in the right place and at the right time,” he pointed out.

The Iranian speaker warned that the “Israeli” entity will pay a “heavy price” for its act of assassination.

He noted that the “Israeli” entity’s move to assassinate resistance commanders in Iran and Lebanon is the outcome of its “weakness” and said, “Such acts of terror will have no impact on the [continuation] of our path.”

Pointing to the genocidal war against the people of Palestine in Gaza, particularly women and children, Qalibaf added, “We are witnessing the confrontation of humanity with crime there.”

Addressing huge crowds of mourners, Khalil al-Hayya, deputy chief of the Hamas Political Bureau in the Gaza Strip, said the Zionist entity is delusional to think that it can change the path of the resistance front or weaken its will through Haniyeh’s assassination.

He added that the world should try to uproot the “Israeli” entity as a cancerous tumor.

Today, the Muslim Iranians and all free nations in the world bid farewell to Ismail Haniyeh, who led the great Operation al-Aqsa Flood against the “Israeli” occupiers.

The Hamas official emphasized that “Israel’s” new crime in assassinating Haniyeh showed the world that the entity is the manifestation of evil and unrest in the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
No Crimes Possible without US Coordination: Iran Speaker
No Crimes Possible without US Coordination: Iran Speaker
Ayatollah Khamenei Leads Funeral Prayers for Martyr Hanyieh
Ayatollah Khamenei Leads Funeral Prayers for Martyr Hanyieh
1 August 2024
World Reacts to Martyrdom of Hamas Leader in Tehran
World Reacts to Martyrdom of Hamas Leader in Tehran
1 August 2024
Hamas: Assassination Won’t Deter Resistance from Confronting Israel
Hamas: Assassination Won’t Deter Resistance from Confronting Israel
1 August 2024
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar
1 August 2024
Israel Intensifies Gaza Attacks Following ICJ Ruling: UN Experts
Israel Intensifies Gaza Attacks Following ICJ Ruling: UN Experts
31 July 2024
Venezuelan Defense Minister: West Aiming for a Coup
Venezuelan Defense Minister: West Aiming for a Coup
31 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
31 July 2024
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
31 July 2024
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
Iran’s President: Bond with Palestine to Be Stronger, We’ll Defend Our Territorial Integrity and Dignity
31 July 2024
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
“Israel’s” Longest Ground War: The Military Doesn’t Want to Fight
31 July 2024
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Martyred in Tehran
31 July 2024
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
US to Send Fresh $200 Million Military Aid Package to Kyiv
31 July 2024