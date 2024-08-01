No Crimes Possible without US Coordination: Iran Speaker

Islam Times - Iran’s Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that the United States is behind all criminal acts, stating that no crime occurs without US coordination.

"Our people know that these assassinations and martyrdoms make us more determined to continue on this path," Qalibaf said during his speech at the funeral of Hamas' Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Thursday morning, describing it as a strategic mistake by the Zionist regime to think it could discourage Iran.He emphasized that martyrs are considered present and their spirits influence Iran’s movement, urging the nation to proceed more strongly.Qalibaf warned that the Israeli regime will pay a heavy price for any cowardly raid on the Islamic Republic.He reiterated that all responsibilities and events lie with the United States, accusing it of coordinating all crimes despite claims of ignorance."We will definitely act on the Leader's command to respond to the crime at the right time and place," Qalibaf affirmed.He questioned the absence of the Security Council and Human Rights, condemning the double standards in global affairs, and declared, "We are avengers of Martyr Haniyeh, and today all righteousness stands against all falsehood."Qalibaf praised Haniyeh as the greatest voice of Palestine, a brave warrior, and a wise mentor for resistance, highlighting the ongoing confrontation between Zionist wickedness and Palestinian honor.Referring to the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, he said that it collapsed all elements of the Zionist regime's survival and existential philosophy, and noted media reports on how a limited number of fighters overcame obstacles and shattered the regime's image.Qalibaf emphasized that today's resistance groups are rooted in the people and not dependent on governments, portraying them as the Islamic Ummah performing their Islamic, religious, and human duty against the Zionist enemy.He added that these groups act according to divine traditions, believing in divine victory, and are actively fighting on the battlefield with this faith.If incidents like the assassination of brave commanders in Beirut or the tragic event in Tehran occur, Qalibaf argued that these are reactions of desperation on the battlefield rather than signs of the criminal regime's combat capability.Qalibaf condemned Israel’s regime’s genocidal war in Gaza, especially against women and children, describing it as a confrontation between humanity and crime.He concluded by quoting Martyr Haniyeh, who attributed the steadfastness of Gaza’s people to their Quranic upbringing, noting that Gaza holds tens of thousands of Quran memorizers and practitioners.