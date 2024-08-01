0
Thursday 1 August 2024 - 21:04

Iran and Allies to Discuss Retaliation against “Israel”

Story Code : 1151434
Iran's Palestinian allies Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the Yemeni Forces, Hezbollah, and Iraqi resistance groups will attend a meeting in Tehran, according to sources.

A senior Iranian official announced that Iran and resistance members will conduct a comprehensive assessment post-Tehran meeting to determine the most effective retaliatory strategy against “Israel.”

An Iranian official stated that his Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and senior Revolutionary Guards will attend.

Haniyeh, Ziad al-Nakhala, leader of the Islamic Jihad, Yemeni forces representatives, and Hezbollah's deputy leader sheikh Naim Qassem attended Iran's new president's inauguration ceremony in Tehran. Hezbollah representatives remained in Iran for funeral and meeting.

Iran has requested Iraqi resistance group commanders to attend an urgent meeting in Tehran to discuss retaliation against “Israeli” and U.S. strikes.

Resistance group commanders left for Haniyeh's funeral and urgent meeting to plan retaliation against “Israel” and the U.S.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council stated that all resistance fronts would seek revenge for Haniyeh's blood.

In addition, former Revolutionary Guards Commander Esmail Kosari stated Iran will respond stronger to Martyr Haniyeh's assassination.
