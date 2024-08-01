0
Thursday 1 August 2024 - 21:05

Russia and the West Agree on 24-Person Prisoner Exchange

Story Code : 1151436
Russia and the West Agree on 24-Person Prisoner Exchange
Russia and Western countries, including Germany and the US, have agreed to a 24-person prisoner swap, according to a senior US administration official.

Shortly after the report's initial publication, the US network removed the prisoner count mention.

The exchange is reportedly set to include the release of three American citizens imprisoned in Russia, namely Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former US Marine Paul Whelan, and Russian-American radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

CBS reported that 12 Russian prisoners may go to Germany and 8 Russian nationals may return to Moscow in exchange, also as per the BBC.

That number includes Vadim Krasikov, who was convicted of the murder of a former Chechen militant commander in Germany in 2021.

Jailed opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, holding dual Russian-British citizenship, is reportedly part of the exchange, with media suggesting he may be being released.

The Telegraph mentioned Kara-Murza’s possible release and British MPs urging the UK government to help him. "The US is aware of Kara-Murza, but his release isn't certain," an MP said.

CNN, citing anonymous sources, reported that the prisoner swap is currently in progress.

Moscow has not confirmed or denied the prisoner swap in Turkey, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reportedly refusing to comment to journalists.

In the past, the US released Viktor Bout in exchange for American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was convicted on drug charges in Moscow, marking the most significant prisoner swap since December 2022.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran and Allies to Discuss Retaliation against “Israel”
Iran and Allies to Discuss Retaliation against “Israel”
Sayyed Nasrallah: The Conflict Is Now Open On All Fronts and Has Entered A New Phase
Sayyed Nasrallah: The Conflict Is Now Open On All Fronts and Has Entered A New Phase
1 August 2024
Iran Calls for OIC Meeting Following Hamas Leader’s Assassination
Iran Calls for OIC Meeting Following Hamas Leader’s Assassination
1 August 2024
Medvedev: War the Only Way to Peace in ME
Medvedev: War the Only Way to Peace in ME
1 August 2024
No Crimes Possible without US Coordination: Iran Speaker
No Crimes Possible without US Coordination: Iran Speaker
1 August 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Leads Funeral Prayers for Martyr Hanyieh
Ayatollah Khamenei Leads Funeral Prayers for Martyr Hanyieh
1 August 2024
World Reacts to Martyrdom of Hamas Leader in Tehran
World Reacts to Martyrdom of Hamas Leader in Tehran
1 August 2024
Hamas: Assassination Won’t Deter Resistance from Confronting Israel
Hamas: Assassination Won’t Deter Resistance from Confronting Israel
1 August 2024
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar
1 August 2024
Israel Intensifies Gaza Attacks Following ICJ Ruling: UN Experts
Israel Intensifies Gaza Attacks Following ICJ Ruling: UN Experts
31 July 2024
Venezuelan Defense Minister: West Aiming for a Coup
Venezuelan Defense Minister: West Aiming for a Coup
31 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
31 July 2024
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
31 July 2024