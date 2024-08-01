0
Thursday 1 August 2024 - 21:06

US Threatened NATO Applicant with Sanctions

Story Code : 1151437
US Threatened NATO Applicant with Sanctions
Deputy Secretary of State James O'Brien suggested that the US may impose sanctions on Georgia to compel the former Soviet republic to align its policy with Western nations.

Georgia's foreign agents’ law, requiring organizations, media outlets, and individuals with over 20% foreign funding to register as entities “promoting the interests of a foreign power,” and to disclose their donors or face fines of up to $9,500., has strained US-Tbilisi relations.

Washington is actively considering sanctions against the South Caucasus nation, reviewing aid provided to the region and considering options without previewing anything.

The bill, initially introduced in Georgia in 2023, was withdrawn due to protests, but was reintroduced in May 2021, despite President Zourabichvili's veto attempt.

Opponents labeled new law as Russian-like, citing similar legislation, while supporters argued it resembles Western laws, including the US, in place.

Georgia, a candidate country for EU accession, has been put on hold by Brussels, resulting in a €30 million payment freeze for the Georgian Defense Ministry.

The US has suspended over $95 million in aid to the Georgian government due to a controversial law.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran and Allies to Discuss Retaliation against “Israel”
Iran and Allies to Discuss Retaliation against “Israel”
Sayyed Nasrallah: The Conflict Is Now Open On All Fronts and Has Entered A New Phase
Sayyed Nasrallah: The Conflict Is Now Open On All Fronts and Has Entered A New Phase
1 August 2024
Iran Calls for OIC Meeting Following Hamas Leader’s Assassination
Iran Calls for OIC Meeting Following Hamas Leader’s Assassination
1 August 2024
Medvedev: War the Only Way to Peace in ME
Medvedev: War the Only Way to Peace in ME
1 August 2024
No Crimes Possible without US Coordination: Iran Speaker
No Crimes Possible without US Coordination: Iran Speaker
1 August 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Leads Funeral Prayers for Martyr Hanyieh
Ayatollah Khamenei Leads Funeral Prayers for Martyr Hanyieh
1 August 2024
World Reacts to Martyrdom of Hamas Leader in Tehran
World Reacts to Martyrdom of Hamas Leader in Tehran
1 August 2024
Hamas: Assassination Won’t Deter Resistance from Confronting Israel
Hamas: Assassination Won’t Deter Resistance from Confronting Israel
1 August 2024
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar
1 August 2024
Israel Intensifies Gaza Attacks Following ICJ Ruling: UN Experts
Israel Intensifies Gaza Attacks Following ICJ Ruling: UN Experts
31 July 2024
Venezuelan Defense Minister: West Aiming for a Coup
Venezuelan Defense Minister: West Aiming for a Coup
31 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
31 July 2024
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
31 July 2024