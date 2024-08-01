US Threatened NATO Applicant with Sanctions

Islam Times - The foreign agents’ law in Georgia has led to a decline in relations with the country.

Deputy Secretary of State James O'Brien suggested that the US may impose sanctions on Georgia to compel the former Soviet republic to align its policy with Western nations.Georgia's foreign agents’ law, requiring organizations, media outlets, and individuals with over 20% foreign funding to register as entities “promoting the interests of a foreign power,” and to disclose their donors or face fines of up to $9,500., has strained US-Tbilisi relations.Washington is actively considering sanctions against the South Caucasus nation, reviewing aid provided to the region and considering options without previewing anything.The bill, initially introduced in Georgia in 2023, was withdrawn due to protests, but was reintroduced in May 2021, despite President Zourabichvili's veto attempt.Opponents labeled new law as Russian-like, citing similar legislation, while supporters argued it resembles Western laws, including the US, in place.Georgia, a candidate country for EU accession, has been put on hold by Brussels, resulting in a €30 million payment freeze for the Georgian Defense Ministry.The US has suspended over $95 million in aid to the Georgian government due to a controversial law.