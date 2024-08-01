0
Thursday 1 August 2024 - 21:10

Venezuelan President Appeals to Supreme Court to Audit, Certify Election Outcome

Story Code : 1151438
Venezuelan President Appeals to Supreme Court to Audit, Certify Election Outcome
Maduro asked the highest court to summon the pertinent institutions "to compare all the elements of evidence and certify, by carrying out an expert opinion of the highest technical level, the electoral results of July 28," Xinhua reported.

He went to the Supreme Court accompanied by First Lady Cilia Flores, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, Attorney General Reinaldo Munoz and Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil, among other members of his cabinet.

In remarks to the press upon leaving the court, Maduro said: "I have told the Electoral Chamber that I am willing to be summoned, interrogated ... investigated by the Electoral Chamber as the winning presidential candidate of Sunday's elections and as head of state; I am showing up, I am submitting to justice."

The Great Patriotic Pole and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, which backed Maduro's reelection bid, are ready "to present 100 percent of the electoral records that are in our hands," he said, adding that the Electoral Chamber should expect the same from each candidate and political organization.

On Monday, Venezuela's National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner of the presidential elections, paving the way for his third six-year term, from 2025 to 2031.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran and Allies to Discuss Retaliation against “Israel”
Iran and Allies to Discuss Retaliation against “Israel”
Sayyed Nasrallah: The Conflict Is Now Open On All Fronts and Has Entered A New Phase
Sayyed Nasrallah: The Conflict Is Now Open On All Fronts and Has Entered A New Phase
1 August 2024
Iran Calls for OIC Meeting Following Hamas Leader’s Assassination
Iran Calls for OIC Meeting Following Hamas Leader’s Assassination
1 August 2024
Medvedev: War the Only Way to Peace in ME
Medvedev: War the Only Way to Peace in ME
1 August 2024
No Crimes Possible without US Coordination: Iran Speaker
No Crimes Possible without US Coordination: Iran Speaker
1 August 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Leads Funeral Prayers for Martyr Hanyieh
Ayatollah Khamenei Leads Funeral Prayers for Martyr Hanyieh
1 August 2024
World Reacts to Martyrdom of Hamas Leader in Tehran
World Reacts to Martyrdom of Hamas Leader in Tehran
1 August 2024
Hamas: Assassination Won’t Deter Resistance from Confronting Israel
Hamas: Assassination Won’t Deter Resistance from Confronting Israel
1 August 2024
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar
1 August 2024
Israel Intensifies Gaza Attacks Following ICJ Ruling: UN Experts
Israel Intensifies Gaza Attacks Following ICJ Ruling: UN Experts
31 July 2024
Venezuelan Defense Minister: West Aiming for a Coup
Venezuelan Defense Minister: West Aiming for a Coup
31 July 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
Ayatollah Khamenei Vows Iran’s Revenge for Assassination of Haniyeh
31 July 2024
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
Israel’s Cowardly Assassination of Haniyeh Not to Go Unanswered: Hamas
31 July 2024