Thursday 1 August 2024 - 21:46

Lebanon Files Complaint at UN against Israeli Regime

Lebanon Files Complaint at UN against Israeli Regime
The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants on Thursday filed a complaint with the UN Security Council and the UN chief through its permanent mission in New York, requesting the council members to condemn the Israeli cyber-attacks on Lebanon.

The ministry said in a statement that "cyber-attacks pose a serious threat to civil aviation services and threaten the security and safety of communications networks, devices, applications, and electronic data in Lebanese vital facilities and installations."

The ministry also instructed its permanent mission in Geneva to file a complaint with the headquarters of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), requesting that the union "takes the necessary technical measures to stop these attacks and help Lebanon ensure the smooth functioning of communications networks."

The filed complaints were based on a report from the Lebanese Ministry of Telecommunications, which identified an interference source in northern Israel. The interference led to a decline in the accuracy of the Global Positioning System (GPS) in Lebanon, affecting transportation and communication services.

The report also highlighted frequent alerts from the Network Time Protocol Server, showing the repeated loss of the GPS signal and a decline in the quality of service offered by mobile phone network operators. 
