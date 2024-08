Islam Times - Kuwaiti authorities said on Thursday they will not allow the nation’s land or airspace to be used as launchpads for military attacks on neighboring countries.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Col. Hamad Al-Sager dismissed reports that suggested otherwise, reported the Kuwait News Agency on Thursday, according to Arab News.There are growing fears of a wider regional conflicts following the assassination of Haniyeh, and an Israeli strike on a southern suburb of Beirut on Tuesday that killed senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur.