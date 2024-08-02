0
Friday 2 August 2024 - 01:19

Haniyeh's Assassination Proves Zionists Desperation

Story Code : 1151449
Haniyeh
According to Iran Press on Thursday, quoted by Shahab news agency, after more than 9 months of the Gaza war, the Zionist circles admit that they are helpless in this war, and this coincides with the deadly blows that the Palestinian resistance fighters inflict on the occupiers.

In this regard, Benny Morris, a Zionist analyst, told Haaretz:

"Israel is weak today, and after more than 9 months with an army of 500,000 troops, in a small area, it has not been able to overcome an epic that has 30,000 troops, and their main weapons only include light weapons and RPGs."

On the other hand, Yair Lapid, the Leader of the Opposition of the Zionist regime, announced that

"300 days have passed since the war and the prisoners are still underground."

He added: "All this cabinet is doing for us is war after war and this process continues to defeat ourselves."

The Leader of the opposition of the Zionist regime emphasized: After 300 days of the war, our duty is to return the prisoners and fulfill the agreement."

On the other hand, "Haaretz" announced: "The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political bureau, jeopardizes the prisoner exchange agreement. At this stage, there was no need to assassinate Haniyeh."

Carmela Menashe, the military correspondent of the Zionist Regime also reported:" After 300 days of the war, 115 people are captives, and before any action, something must be done to return them."

Channel 13 of the Zionist regime's TV also reported: "Haniyeh's assassination has caused   the negotiations stagnate  for weeks and months."
