Islam Times - After the terrorist attack of the Zionist regime, which led to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political office in Tehran, Western diplomats are trying to prevent Iran from punishing Israel.

According to the news published by some foreign media, in order to keep the Zionist regime safe, the Americans are trying with the help of European diplomats to convince Tehran not to respond to this action and to provide a safe margin for the terrorist actions of this regime.The Financial Times reported that the talks are focused on persuading Tehran not to respond or take a symbolic action.The Wall Street Journal also wrote that Washington has sent messages to Hezbollah and Iran through mediators to prevent further tension.Al Jazeera also confirmed that diplomats from the United States and the European Union are negotiating with their regional counterparts to prevent the crisis from spreading further. Al Jazeera wrote that EU efforts are focused on Iran, whose leaders have vowed to take "severe revenge" on Israel.This special coordination is to prevent the legitimate and legal action of the Islamic Republic of Iran in a situation where the Western governments have remained silent against the repeated crimes of the Zionist regime and have sometimes refused to condemn the clear terrorist act.It is clear that Tehran's non-response is not only a return to the idea of ​​strategic patience and failure to adhere to the strategy implemented in the True Promise operation, but it will also encourage this regime against other aggressive actions.For this reason, Iran has also announced its messages regarding the definite use of the legal right to respond to the enemy to the neighboring countries and the governments that played an intermediary role in some issues. Ali Bagheri-Kani's phone conversations with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar can be evaluated in this regard.In these calls, Bagheri-Kani has repeatedly stated that Iran will use its inherent and legitimate right to take regretful and decisive action against the Zionist regime in order to turn the continuous craziness of the occupying Al-Quds regime into eternal regret.It is expected that these consultations will increase in the coming days.