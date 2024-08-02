Salami Reacts to Assassination of Iran Military Advisor

Islam Times - The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), emphasized that the fire of anger and desire for revenge over the recent crimes of the Zionist regime in the region, especially in Gaza, are intensifying.

In reaction to the martyrdom of Milad Bidi, a military advisor in Syria and Lebanon, Major General Salami expressed his condolences to the family and compatriots of the deceased in a message on Thursday.He underlined that the anger and desire for revenge for the recent crimes committed by the Zionist regime are growing across the region.Milad Bidi was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on a suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut. He was killed along with Fuad Shukr, a senior figure of Hezbollah resistance movement as well as five civilians, 3 women and 2 children.Hezbollah has confirmed the martyrdom Shukr in Tuesday’s Israeli strike on an area close to the Haret Hreik neighborhood.