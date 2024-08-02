0
Friday 2 August 2024 - 01:22

Salami Reacts to Assassination of Iran Military Advisor

Story Code : 1151451
Salami Reacts to Assassination of Iran Military Advisor
In reaction to the martyrdom of Milad Bidi, a military advisor in Syria and Lebanon, Major General Salami expressed his condolences to the family and compatriots of the deceased in a message on Thursday.

He underlined that the anger and desire for revenge for the recent crimes committed by the Zionist regime are growing across the region.

Milad Bidi was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on a suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut. He was killed along with Fuad Shukr, a senior figure of Hezbollah resistance movement as well as five civilians, 3 women and 2 children. 

Hezbollah has confirmed the martyrdom Shukr in Tuesday’s Israeli strike on an area close to the Haret Hreik neighborhood.
