Friday 2 August 2024 - 01:23

Turkish FM: Potential Erdogan-Assad Meeting Could be in Third Country

This historic encounter would mark the first dialogue between the two nations' leaders since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011, the minister said, adding that while the specifics remain undetermined, discussions are actively underway, Caliber.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

He emphasized that while the location has not been finalized, the talks are likely to occur outside the territories of both nations. Speculation from Turkish media points to possible venues such as Moscow, Baghdad, or the Kesab border crossing, which lies on the Syrian-Turkish frontier.

"We are collaborating closely with our Syrian counterparts to decide the timing and organization of a high-level meeting," Fidan explained. "Currently, we are focusing on crafting the agenda. Although no definitive schedule has been established, there is a mutual willingness to engage. In our interactions, the Syrian side has shown openness to negotiations without imposing any preconditions," he added.
