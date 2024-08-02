0
Friday 2 August 2024 - 08:43

Turkey Blocks Access to Instagram Platform

The move follows comments on Wednesday by Turkish communications official Fahrettin Altun, criticising the platform for what he called its decision to block condolence posts on the assassination of Hamas' Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, News. Az reports.

"This is censorship, pure and simple," Altun, the communications director of the Turkish presidency, said on X, adding that Instagram had not cited any policy violations for its action.

There was no immediate comment from Instagram parent Meta Platforms Inc on either the ban or Altun's comments.

Türkiye's Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) published the Aug. 2 decision on its website.
