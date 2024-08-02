0
Friday 2 August 2024 - 08:47

Martyr Haniyeh to Be Buried at a Cemetery in N Doha

Story Code : 1151500
Martyr Haniyeh to Be Buried at a Cemetery in N Doha
Qatar is to hold funeral ceremonies for Hamas peace negotiator Ismail Haniyeh after his assassination by Israel that has pushed West Asian deeper into an escalation of the conflict.

Haniyeh, the Palestinian resistance group's political chief, had resided in Doha along with other members of the Hamas political office.

On Friday, he will be buried at a cemetery in Lusail, north of the Qatari capital, following funeral prayers at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab mosque, the gas-rich emirate's largest.

Türkiye and Pakistan announced a day of mourning on Friday in honour of Haniyeh and their solidarity with Palestinian people, while Hamas has called for a "day of furious rage" to coincide with the burial.

Hamas has said "Arab and Islamic leaders", as well as representatives of other Palestinian factions and members of the public, would attend the events.

Haniyeh and a bodyguard were assassinated by Tel Aviv in the pre-dawn attack on their accommodation in Tehran early on Wednesday.

He had travelled to Iran to attend Tuesday's swearing-in of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

A public funeral ceremony for Haniyeh was held in Tehran on Thursday, with crowds of mourners paying their respects.

Haniyeh's coffin arrived in Doha on Thursday afternoon, Qatar-based network Al Jazeera reported, broadcasting images of a convoy, including internal security force vehicles, travelling down Doha's shore-hugging corniche road.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes Bring It to Unavoidable Downfall
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes Bring It to Unavoidable Downfall
US Warns about Iran’s Capability to Attack Israel Regime
US Warns about Iran’s Capability to Attack Israel Regime
2 August 2024
Iran’s FM To UN Chief: We Will Punish Criminal Zionists
Iran’s FM To UN Chief: We Will Punish Criminal Zionists
2 August 2024
Hezbollah Targets Matzuva Settlement with Barrage of Missiles
Hezbollah Targets Matzuva Settlement with Barrage of Missiles
2 August 2024
Iran and Allies to Discuss Retaliation against “Israel”
Iran and Allies to Discuss Retaliation against “Israel”
1 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: The Conflict Is Now Open On All Fronts and Has Entered A New Phase
Sayyed Nasrallah: The Conflict Is Now Open On All Fronts and Has Entered A New Phase
1 August 2024
Iran Calls for OIC Meeting Following Hamas Leader’s Assassination
Iran Calls for OIC Meeting Following Hamas Leader’s Assassination
1 August 2024
Medvedev: War the Only Way to Peace in ME
Medvedev: War the Only Way to Peace in ME
1 August 2024
No Crimes Possible without US Coordination: Iran Speaker
No Crimes Possible without US Coordination: Iran Speaker
1 August 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Leads Funeral Prayers for Martyr Hanyieh
Ayatollah Khamenei Leads Funeral Prayers for Martyr Hanyieh
1 August 2024
World Reacts to Martyrdom of Hamas Leader in Tehran
World Reacts to Martyrdom of Hamas Leader in Tehran
1 August 2024
Hamas: Assassination Won’t Deter Resistance from Confronting Israel
Hamas: Assassination Won’t Deter Resistance from Confronting Israel
1 August 2024
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar
1 August 2024