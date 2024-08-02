US Deploys New Military Assets to Defend Israel After Assassination in Tehran

Islam Times - The US deployed new military weapons and ammunition to defend Israel after Biden talked with Netanyahu after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Hamas Resistance movement in Tehran.

On Thursday night, US President Joe Biden said that the "killing of Haniyeh was not helpful for Gaza truce negotiations".According to Israeli news outlets, the White House says President Biden and Netanyahu discussed "new defensive US military deployments" during a phone call hours after the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement fired a barrage of rockets at the north of occupied lands for the first time since its commander killed in an Israeli attack.The Israel Military said it is on "high alert" for a response to the assassinations of Hezbollah’s military chief in Beirut and Hamas’s leader in Tehran.Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in an Israeli strike in Tehran on Wednesday, where he had been attending the inauguration of the country's new president.Also, Hezbollah Senior Commander Martyr Sayyed Fouad Ali Shokr (Sayyed Mohsen), was targeted by Israeli occupation aircraft on Tuesday, August 30, 2024.After the Resistance Forces' united message of revenging the blood of its commanders, Netanyahu spoke with US President Joe Biden and asked for US support and defend Israel’s security "against all threats from possible attacks from ballistic missiles and drones."