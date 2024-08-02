0
Friday 2 August 2024 - 08:47

US Deploys New Military Assets to Defend Israel After Assassination in Tehran

Story Code : 1151501
US Deploys New Military Assets to Defend Israel After Assassination in Tehran
On Thursday night, US President Joe Biden said that the "killing of Haniyeh was not helpful for Gaza truce negotiations".

According to Israeli news outlets, the White House says President Biden and Netanyahu discussed "new defensive US military deployments" during a phone call hours after the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement fired a barrage of rockets at the north of occupied lands for the first time since its commander killed in an Israeli attack.

The Israel Military said it is on "high alert" for a response to the assassinations of Hezbollah’s military chief in Beirut and Hamas’s leader in Tehran.

Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in an Israeli strike in Tehran on Wednesday, where he had been attending the inauguration of the country's new president.

Also, Hezbollah Senior Commander Martyr Sayyed Fouad Ali Shokr (Sayyed Mohsen), was targeted by Israeli occupation aircraft on Tuesday, August 30, 2024.

After the Resistance Forces' united message of revenging the blood of its commanders, Netanyahu spoke with US President Joe Biden and asked for US support and defend Israel’s security "against all threats from possible attacks from ballistic missiles and drones."
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes Bring It to Unavoidable Downfall
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Crimes Bring It to Unavoidable Downfall
US Warns about Iran’s Capability to Attack Israel Regime
US Warns about Iran’s Capability to Attack Israel Regime
2 August 2024
Iran’s FM To UN Chief: We Will Punish Criminal Zionists
Iran’s FM To UN Chief: We Will Punish Criminal Zionists
2 August 2024
Hezbollah Targets Matzuva Settlement with Barrage of Missiles
Hezbollah Targets Matzuva Settlement with Barrage of Missiles
2 August 2024
Iran and Allies to Discuss Retaliation against “Israel”
Iran and Allies to Discuss Retaliation against “Israel”
1 August 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: The Conflict Is Now Open On All Fronts and Has Entered A New Phase
Sayyed Nasrallah: The Conflict Is Now Open On All Fronts and Has Entered A New Phase
1 August 2024
Iran Calls for OIC Meeting Following Hamas Leader’s Assassination
Iran Calls for OIC Meeting Following Hamas Leader’s Assassination
1 August 2024
Medvedev: War the Only Way to Peace in ME
Medvedev: War the Only Way to Peace in ME
1 August 2024
No Crimes Possible without US Coordination: Iran Speaker
No Crimes Possible without US Coordination: Iran Speaker
1 August 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Leads Funeral Prayers for Martyr Hanyieh
Ayatollah Khamenei Leads Funeral Prayers for Martyr Hanyieh
1 August 2024
World Reacts to Martyrdom of Hamas Leader in Tehran
World Reacts to Martyrdom of Hamas Leader in Tehran
1 August 2024
Hamas: Assassination Won’t Deter Resistance from Confronting Israel
Hamas: Assassination Won’t Deter Resistance from Confronting Israel
1 August 2024
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Reportedly to be Buried in Qatar
1 August 2024