Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance on Thursday in an operation in response to the Israeli attack on the town of Chamaa and the martyrdom of several civilians, launched tens of Katyusha rockets at Matzuva settlement.

In another event on Thursday night, Hezbollah announced that its fighters in air defense units launched anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace over the southern region late Thursday.It also said that "the attack forced the warplanes to retreat and withdraw beyond the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine."