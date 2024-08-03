Thousands Attend Funeral Prayer for Hamas Leader Haniyeh in Qatar

Islam Times - Thousands of people have convened in the Qatari capital of Doha to hold a funeral prayer for Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh who was assassinated by the “Israeli” entity two days earlier.

Heavy security measures were implemented at Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, Qatar's largest mosque, resulting in large crowds attending Haniyeh's funeral prayer.The attendees included dozens of foreign dignitaries and representatives from Palestinian groups and factions, including senior Fatah figure Mahmoud al-Aloul.Last week, Fatah, Hamas, and other Palestinian factions signed a unity agreement in Beijing for a post-war framework in Gaza.Iran’s vice-president Mohammad-Reza Aref, heading an Iranian delegation, is in Qatar to attend the ceremonies.Haniyeh will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Lusail, north of Doha, after the service.On Thursday, the Leader of the Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei led a funeral procession and prayer for Haniyeh and his security guard in Tehran.Imam Khamenei warned the “Israeli” entity that Iran wil avenge the assassination of Palestinian resistance leader Haniyeh, stating it is the Islamic Republic's duty.